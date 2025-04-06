Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, April 6, 2025. Today, Hands Off protest comes to Fredericksburg; Drew on the Signal scandal; book reviews; Clay Jones and Hungry, Hungry, Trumpo; and the week's obituaries.
All Hands on Deck for Fredericksburg Hands Off Protest
By Devin Schwer
Saturday's Hands Off Protest drew an estimated 800 people.
JK America
By Drew Gallagher
Thanks to Drew, the Advance has the real scoop on the Signal text messages. (Forget what you saw in The Atlantic.) There's also an update on Drew's HOF candidacy, and it's connection to the Atlantic.
Sunday Books & Culture
Edited by Vanessa Sekinger
This week’s reviews include Adam Ross’s epic coming of age novel “Playworld” and the story behind “Spamalot” in Eric Idle’s “The Spamalot Diaries.”
POLITICAL CARTOON: Hungry, Hungry Trumpo
The Trump Administration’s cuts to the federal government are quite literally taking food out of people’s mouths, as the Advance reported recently. There’s more news to come this week on that front, but our recent story caught Clay Jones’ attention. He brings his incisive eye to the challenge facing the food bank.
Obituaries
Local obituaries for March 29-April 4, 2025
