It's Sunday, May 25, 2025. Today, a great beach read (and a call for yours), Drew tells the tale of Wee Willie Tinkler, a Memorial Day commentary, rising rents on Caroline, and the week's obituaries.
It’s the Official Start of Summer - Tell Us Your Favorite Beach Reads
Nothing pairs with the beach better than a good book (add an ice cold Corona with a lime twist for the perfect day by the sea), and the Advance wants to know what you’re looking forward to reading this summer. Send us the titles you’re going to be reading (be it a classic read, or a new title you’ve been itching to read). We’ll be spotlighting them throughout the summer.
Tell Us What You’ll Be Reading This Summer by Filling Out This Simple Form!
HUMOR: Wee Willie Tinkler, Ran (40 Yards) through the Town ...
By Drew Gallagher
... then became the second civilian casualty of the Battle of Gettysburg. Don't bother looking for a marker, there are none. It took a son of the Keystone state to resurrect Wee Willie's story.
Read the full story
POLITICAL CARTOON: Juan and Done
By Clay Jones
Rents are soaring, customers are tightening their belts, and the economy is an unpredictable mess. The result? A lot of vacant buildings.
Read the Political Cartoon
Books & Culture
Edited by Vanessa Sekinger
Two writers vie to tell the story of a wealthy recluse. Tensions turn to romance, and the "Beach Read" genre gets a boost.
Read the Review
GUEST COMMENTARY: A Poke in the Eye
By James “Phil” Huber
As a veteran from a small Pennsylvania town shaped by World War II, I am appalled by what the Trump administration is doing to the military and the principles we fought to protect.
Read the Commentary
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for May 17-23, 2025.
Read the Obituaries
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
