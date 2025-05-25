It’s the Official Start of Summer - Tell Us Your Favorite Beach Reads

Nothing pairs with the beach better than a good book (add an ice cold Corona with a lime twist for the perfect day by the sea), and the Advance wants to know what you’re looking forward to reading this summer. Send us the titles you’re going to be reading (be it a classic read, or a new title you’ve been itching to read). We’ll be spotlighting them throughout the summer.

By Drew Gallagher

... then became the second civilian casualty of the Battle of Gettysburg. Don't bother looking for a marker, there are none. It took a son of the Keystone state to resurrect Wee Willie's story.

By Clay Jones

Rents are soaring, customers are tightening their belts, and the economy is an unpredictable mess. The result? A lot of vacant buildings.

Edited by Vanessa Sekinger

Two writers vie to tell the story of a wealthy recluse. Tensions turn to romance, and the "Beach Read" genre gets a boost.

By James “Phil” Huber

As a veteran from a small Pennsylvania town shaped by World War II, I am appalled by what the Trump administration is doing to the military and the principles we fought to protect.

By Adele Uphaus

Local obituaries for May 17-23, 2025.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”