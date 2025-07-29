From the Editor

Tomorrow morning’s email was to feature the first set of our candidates’ questionnaire responses. In loading up the email, however, we accidentally sent one of the eight responses to our email list this evening.

To compensate, we are linking all eight questionnaire responses from candidates for the Spotsylvania County School Board below. They will also be featured tomorrow morning.

We apologize for the error and appreciate your being a loyal Advance reader.

