We Apologize
We don't mess up often, but when we do ...
From the Editor
Tomorrow morning’s email was to feature the first set of our candidates’ questionnaire responses. In loading up the email, however, we accidentally sent one of the eight responses to our email list this evening.
To compensate, we are linking all eight questionnaire responses from candidates for the Spotsylvania County School Board below. They will also be featured tomorrow morning.
We apologize for the error and appreciate your being a loyal Advance reader.
Jennifer Craig-Ford (Battlefield District)
Lawrence DiBella III (Berkeley District)
Nick Ignacio (Battlefield District)
James King (Battlefield District)
Richard Lieberman (Lee Hill District)
Amanda Monroe (Berkeley District)
Gabrielle Pickover (Lee Hill District)
Todd Rump (Lee Hill District)
