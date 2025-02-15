Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, February 15, 2025. Today's pieces include Eric Bonds on unsettling times, Alan Hermann on unheralded melodramas, and the Best of the Week - and what a week it was.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUOTE
“I cannot be an optimist but I am a prisoner of hope.”
— Cornel West
These Aren’t Normal Times. I’m Trying to Figure Out What That Means
By Eric Bonds
“Shock”—by definition—is not a permanent state. We might feel waylaid now. But feelings of solidarity and courage can be awakened with small acts, especially when we act together.
CLASSIC MOVIE REVIEWS: The Melodramas of Douglas Sirk and Todd Haynes
By Alan Herrmann
“Melodramas” are oftentimes more engaging than their genre name - associated overacting and soap operas - would suggest.
Best of the Week
Analysis
Elections
'Better to Regret the Things You Do Than the Things You Haven't'
Petition Seeks Release of Applications, Notes Related to City Council's Ward 3 Vacancy
Planning Commission Chair Susanna Finn Appointed to City Council
Executive Order Project
“Most Vulnerable Students” Would Be Hardest Hit by Funding Freeze
Funding for Charting My Path for Future Success Program in Spotsylvania Schools Stopped
Government
Virginia State Senate to Take Up Military Sexual Abuse Bill Championed by Local Woman
Local Delegates Appointed to Emergency Committee to Study Impacts to Virginia of Federal Workforce Reduction
City Planning Commission Recommends Denial of Proposed Data Center Overlay District
Humor
Lifestyle
Local Groups Come Together to Donate Home Repairs to a Veteran
Opinion
Transportation
