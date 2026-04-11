Advance Saturday Morning News
It's April 11, 2026. Today, screen time is a problem, but not the biggest problem, in education; and the Best of the Week.
FROM THE EDITOR: ‘Yay, Human Race!’
By Martin Davis
Hope. Trust. Expertise. Artemus II inspires America’s young -- and not a moment too late.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
Basketball
Business
Localities
Main Street
Opinion
OPINION: On Redistricting, Bad Behavior Will Not Justify Bad Behavior
OPINION: Silence is a Decision--Stafford Must Take a Stand on Massive Detention Center Threat
Police
Politics
ANALYSIS: Is Spanberger Winning or Losing on Redistricting? ...
Local Park Service Sites Flagged for Review Under Trump Executive Order
Theatre
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