Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, January 24, 2026. Today, preparing for the storm, what a paper girl has to say about finding civility, and the Best of the Week.
SPECIAL STORM WARNING
A significant winter storm is bearing down on our region. This evening, our report on what to expect and how to prepare has been updated with critical information from Mary Washington Healthcare. Stay with the Advance throughout the storm for information and updates on recovery efforts.
Learn How to Prepare for the Coming Winter Storm AND Your Comprehensive Snow Storm Survival Kit
OPINION: The Road to Decency Begins in the Driveway
By Martin Davis
Storms bring out the best in neighbors. It can also plant the seeds of civility’s rebirth.
Read the full story
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
