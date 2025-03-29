Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, March 29, 2025. Today's features include a commentary on wealth and democracy; a look at movies that explore the Fourth Estate; and the week's best.
American Dominance; American Struggles
By Jay Brock
The United States has long been the world's policeman. However, despite the nation's wealth, we can't police our citizens' healthcare.
Journalism in American Films: The Good Fight, Part 1
By Alan Herrmann
Many of us love movies that celebrate the good fight as offered by the fourth estate.
The Week’s Best
Breaking News
Executive Order Project
Reports from Weldon Cooper Center Highlight the Economic Impact of the Federal Workforce in Virginia
School Nutrition Programs Targeted by House Budget Resolution
More than $2 Million in Grant Funding to Friends of the Rappahannock Has Been Terminated or Frozen
Localities
Rappahannock United Way Announces Expansion of "Ride United" Program
King George Board of Zoning Appeals Denies Request from Amazon Data Services
Opinion
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
