Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 8, 2025. Today, Ken Gantt on planning for infrastructure, three things to stream features the Works of Guillermo del Toro, and the Best of the Week.
OPINION: Fredericksburg Must Repair Today’s Infrastructure Before Building Tomorrow’s Vision
By Kenneth Gantt
Aging infrastructure is as important to maintain and modernize as new infrastructure is to develop.
Three Things to Stream: The Works of Guillermo del Toro
By Angela Davis
“Frankenstein,” the latest film from the visionary Mexican director, comes to Netflix this weekend. Here are two other examples of del Toro’s work to stream.
Best of the Week
Most Read
A Changing of the Guard in Stafford, Fredericksburg - A Blue Wave Across the State
Culture
History Thursday: 510 Spotswood Street
Where to Give and Get Help this Holiday Season
Data Centers
DIGITAL INSIGHTS: Energy, Data Centers, and Everyday Consumers
Election Coverage
Bryan Metts wins King George Board of Supervisors Seat
Second-Wave Suburbanization Key to Spanberger Wins in Spotsylvania, Stafford
FROM THE EDITOR: The Nation Should Turn Its Eye to Stafford County, Virginia
Big Wins in General Assembly for Democrats
The Fredericksburg Region Votes
ELECTION DAY - What to Know, What We’re Watching
Local Government
Stafford Planning Commission Defers Recommendation on Buc-ee’s
Opinion
Fredericksburg’s Road Ahead—From Election Night to Community Progress
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Food Is Not a Tool for Brinksmanship
Local Obituaries
