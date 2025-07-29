By Martin Davis | Adele Uphaus

While most of the country is taking a break from electoral politics, Virginia and New Jersey are gearing up for what will be closely-watched state-wide elections.

Voters in the Old Dominion State are facing a full slate of races, electing a Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General. There will be new faces in the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s seats. The Attorney General race pits an incumbent, Jason Miyares, against a newcomer Jay Jones.

There are not State Senate elections this year, but all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs. In our readership area, that means races for House Districts 23, 63, 64, 65, and 66.

Locally, there will be closely watched races for City Council in Fredericksburg, Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania and Stafford, and School Board in all three localities.

The Advance has circulated candidate questionnaires for local candidates in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

Below, learn more about the candidates seeking your vote this November.

Candidate profiles are also linked on each locality’s Election Guide 2025 page.

Fredericksburg

City Council

School Board

Spotsylvania

Board of Supervisors

Baron Braswell

Marcus Garcia

Nilofer Garza

David Goosman

Lori Hayes

Kevin Marshall

Chris Yakabouski

School Board

Stafford

Board of Supervisors

School Board

