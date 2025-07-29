2025 Local Candidate Questionnaires
While most of the country is taking a break from electoral politics, Virginia and New Jersey are gearing up for what will be closely-watched state-wide elections.
Voters in the Old Dominion State are facing a full slate of races, electing a Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General. There will be new faces in the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s seats. The Attorney General race pits an incumbent, Jason Miyares, against a newcomer Jay Jones.
There are not State Senate elections this year, but all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs. In our readership area, that means races for House Districts 23, 63, 64, 65, and 66.
Locally, there will be closely watched races for City Council in Fredericksburg, Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania and Stafford, and School Board in all three localities.
The Advance has circulated candidate questionnaires for local candidates in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.
Below, learn more about the candidates seeking your vote this November.
Candidate profiles are also linked on each locality’s Election Guide 2025 page.
Fredericksburg
Election Overview
City Council
School Board
Spotsylvania
Election Overview
Board of Supervisors
Baron Braswell
Marcus Garcia
Nilofer Garza
David Goosman
Lori Hayes
Kevin Marshall
Chris Yakabouski
School Board
Jennifer Craig-Ford (Battlefield District)
Lawrence DiBella III (Berkeley District)
Nick Ignacio (Battlefield District)
James King (Battlefield District)
Richard Lieberman (Lee Hill District)
Amanda Monroe (Berkeley District)
Gabrielle Pickover (Lee Hill District)
Todd Rump (Lee Hill District)
Stafford
Election Overview
Board of Supervisors
School Board
